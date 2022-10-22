Cwm LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Etsy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 170.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.