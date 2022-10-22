Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.1 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

