Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 129.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $187.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

