Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 59.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $284.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.31.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

