Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,559.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 76,119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

