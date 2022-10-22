Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $94.93 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

