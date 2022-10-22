Cwm LLC Reduces Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.50 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

