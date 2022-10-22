Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,720 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Avantor by 21.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

NYSE AVTR opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

