Cwm LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 143,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

