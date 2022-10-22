Cwm LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $37.32 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

