Cwm LLC Sells 201 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $112.82 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

