Cwm LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $55.69 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

