Cwm LLC Sells 433 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $496,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 400.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $47.60 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.