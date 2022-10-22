Cwm LLC Sells 433 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 400.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $47.60 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.