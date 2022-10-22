Cwm LLC Takes Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 100.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CION Investment by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 1,065.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $500.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.46. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 147.62%.

In other CION Investment news, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

