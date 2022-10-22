Cwm LLC Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

