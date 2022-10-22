D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XJH opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

