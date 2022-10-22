D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 10,800 aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
aTyr Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %
LIFE stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LIFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
aTyr Pharma Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
