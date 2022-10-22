D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 12,071 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196,828 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 188,765 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of FLWS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.