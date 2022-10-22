D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 12,307 Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,638,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,689,000 after acquiring an additional 550,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $692,010.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares in the company, valued at $21,221,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $692,010.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE ALTG opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $367.70 million, a P/E ratio of 283.32 and a beta of 1.67. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

