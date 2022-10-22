D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 13,667 Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Electra Battery Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Electra Battery Materials Profile

Electra Battery Materials ( NASDAQ:ELBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.