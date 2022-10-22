D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 14,550 Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,703.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,852. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRTS opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 61.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

