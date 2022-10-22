D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,327 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 959,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 436,501 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NYSE MRO opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

