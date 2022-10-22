D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 879 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trex were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Trex by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Trex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 131,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Trex by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 378,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 74,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Barclays dropped their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $44.02 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.