D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

