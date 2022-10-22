D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 15,352 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,352 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 83,234 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

Transocean Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

