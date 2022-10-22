D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 34.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

