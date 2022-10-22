D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

