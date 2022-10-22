D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 84,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $258.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

