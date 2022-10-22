D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $132,000 Holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iMedia Brands were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 52.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of iMedia Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

iMedia Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.