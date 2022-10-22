D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 919,131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 886,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.