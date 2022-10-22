D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $203,000 Stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,489,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 464,684 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 562,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 199,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 558.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 387.42% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.30 million. Analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

