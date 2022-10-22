D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NICE were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NICE by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $191.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

