D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $59,000 Stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

