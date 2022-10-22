D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $207,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.57.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -191.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

