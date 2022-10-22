D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $765.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

