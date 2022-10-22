D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $203,000 Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835,559 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,040,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 499.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 239,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

