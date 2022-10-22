D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Telos by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Telos by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Telos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Telos by 175.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Telos from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

