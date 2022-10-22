D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 75,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

