D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,918 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amyris

Amyris Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 458,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMRS opened at $2.48 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $802.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

