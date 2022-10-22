D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 136 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,171,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,107,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,960,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

