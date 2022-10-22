D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,395 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 8.0 %

X opened at $21.65 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.