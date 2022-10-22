D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 711,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 462,598 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.