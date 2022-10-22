D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 2,208 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

