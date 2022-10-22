D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 198,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $6.66 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

