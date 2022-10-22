D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,201 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $965,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 121.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 389,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

