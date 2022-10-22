D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,300 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Navient were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $627,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 28.3% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 45,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 67.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.57. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.