D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 135 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $88.27.

