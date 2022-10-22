D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,945 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avista were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avista by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avista by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Avista by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Avista by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.79 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 85.44%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

