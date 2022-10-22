D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 575 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE RHI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

